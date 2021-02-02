 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in River Falls house explosion, fire
0 comments
AP

Two injured in River Falls house explosion, fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Two people are hospitalized after suffering injuries when a house exploded and caught fire in River Falls.

Neighbors helped the victims escape the fire following the explosion Monday night, according to city officials.

One of the victims was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and the other to the hospital in River Falls. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Utility crews checked to make sure other homes in the neighborhood were safe. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

City Administrator Scot Simpson said there's no indication it was a criminal act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News