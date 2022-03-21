 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County.

Authorities said a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

