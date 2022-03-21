Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County.

Authorities said a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1