Two killed in Thursday crash near Brainerd

A car crash in central Minnesota killed two women after their car crossed into oncoming traffic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A car crash in central Minnesota killed two women late Thursday after their car crossed into oncoming traffic.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old and 21-year-old were killed. The 19-year-old Brainerd woman was driving the car when it crossed the center line and hit a pickup on Highway 210. The driver and passenger of the pickup were injured, but expected to survive.

The State Patrol said one of the women who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

