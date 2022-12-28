Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Police Chief Booker Hodges said the entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.