Two men facing charges in fatal shooting in Meeker County

GROVE CITY, Minn. (AP) — The man believed to have pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting in Meeker County last week has been arrested, according to sheriff's officials.

Christian Brown was arrested at his Hutchinson home Monday after he was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. He's accused of killing 42-year-old Devon Remmel at a residence near Grove City during a drug-related confrontation Friday night.

A second defendant, Byron Jackson, also of Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, the Star Tribune reported.

Court records do not list an attorney for either defendant.

Criminal complaints say Brown and Jackson, both 23, were at the residence with two other men and began argued over a drug transaction. Jackson is accused of breaking one man's arm.

Brown and Jackson eventually got in their vehicle and began to drive away when they were blocked by a pickup truck occupied by Remmel and another vehicle in which the other two men were riding, the complaints said.

Jackson told investigators that's when Brown shot Remmel in the head, according to prosecutors.

