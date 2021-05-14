Two more indicted in kidnapping, death of real estate agent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people have been indicted by a grand jury in Hennepin County in the kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in 2019.

Twenty-nine-year-old Elsa Segura, of Fridley, and 36-year-old Lyndon Wiggins were indicted Thursday on four counts of aiding and abetting the crimes of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping.

Two other co-defendants, Cedric Berry, of Minneapolis, and Berry Davis, of Brooklyn Park, were indicted in February 2020 by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on the same charges.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old victim, Monique Baugh, was lured to a phony home showing in Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on New Year's Eve.

Police believe that Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was the intended victim in a dispute over a record deal with a fellow rapper.

Mitchell-Momoh told detectives he believed that he was targeted either because he had been flaunting “a lot of money” on his social media accounts or that people suspected him of cooperating with police, according to court filings.

A jury trial for Berry and Davis is scheduled to begin May 17.

