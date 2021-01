ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two people are dead in a shooting in St. Paul early Thursday.

The shooting happened in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Police said they would be releasing details of the shooting later Thursday.

The homicides are the second and third of the year in St. Paul.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0