Two teens shot outside St. Paul community center
AP

  • Updated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting outside a community center that left two teenagers wounded.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that police received a report about 8:30 p.m. Thursday that shots had been fired into the playground area at the Frogtown Community Center. The center was closed at the time.

Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman, said officers found a 14-year—old boy lying in the middle of the street. He'd been shot in the leg and foot.

Soon after, someone dropped a 16-year-old boy off at a hospital. He also had been shot in the leg. Neither teen was cooperative with police.

Officers found three casings in the street and two in the community center's southwest corner as well as an ammunition magazine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

