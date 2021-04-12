 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two with gunshot wounds found dead after car crash
0 comments
AP

Two with gunshot wounds found dead after car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men who suffered gunshot wounds were found dead following a crash at a Minneapolis intersection early Monday, according to police.

Metro Transit police were dispatched to the intersection about 2 a.m. and found two cars. Officers found one man who was dead in one of the cars and said that he had been shot.

Police say no one was in the other car. But, other officers responding to the scene found a man down in the middle of the road about a block away. He was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Crime Lab personnel responded to collect evidence. Homicide detectives arrived to begin their investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: State Supreme Court Rules on Voter Rolls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News