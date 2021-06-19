UM dental school group looks to promote diversity, inclusion

New York City saw the largest increase in such reported crimes against Asians with a 223% spike in early 2021.

Johal said it was important to cover this topic at the first meeting given the spike in hate crimes and anti-Asian sentiment in the country.

“We wanted to capture the moment and have these discussions when the whole country had just experienced these events,” Johal said. “The concepts are more likely to hit home if the topic is fresh; people are still thinking about it and are more likely to take action.”

Zayna Jan, another third-year student and founding member of Better Together, created a toolkit for bystander intervention that students can review and utilize.

“I wanted (the toolkit) to be something that people can look at easily and understand quickly — and for it to be dental school specific,” Jan said.

Giving students the ability to share their stories has already been effective. Incidents of racism are often suppressed by students of color and thus these situations can go unnoticed by the majority of dental students, she added.