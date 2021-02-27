UM student law clinic looks to build on Burrell victory

The team argued that the 18 years he had already served were disproportionately harsh, especially because they say he did not commit the crime. They also pushed that he should be released because he did well during his incarceration and had a stable reentry plan.

Moriearty brought recent University graduate Matthew DiTullio onto the case, who prepared for the hearing by getting to know Burrell and gathering evidence to support his request.

DiTullio said it was the CAC’s job to show Minnesota’s Board of Pardons that Burrell deserved to be let out and that he would come home to “family, friends and a road to employment” if he was released. He noted that Burrell is very close with his family and is deeply connected to his faith after converting to Islam while in prison.

Third-year law student Kaitlyn Falk said her role as the student attorney was to gather evidence in support of Burrell’s petition, review 18 years of prison records, meet with family members and work with the team to tell Burrell’s story.

Burrell’s family, especially his sister, was instrumental in keeping the community’s attention on the case.