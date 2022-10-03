UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare

Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a the second floor of a home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday night before coming to rest in the backyard. The three people aboard the plane who died included two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. They were all in their 30s but weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio said he found an airplane wheel sitting at the end of his bed after the plane tore through the house above his bed. Federal officials will investigate the crash.