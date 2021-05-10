 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Colorado president says he will step down
0 comments
AP

University of Colorado president says he will step down

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DENVER (AP) — University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy announced Monday he would be stepping down from his position.

“The Board of Regents has a new makeup this year, which has led to changes in its focus and philosophy,” Kennedy said in a statement.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after University of Colorado Boulder faculty and students voted to censure Kennedy for his actions and comments surrounding diversity.

The CU Board of Regents switched from a Republican to a Democratic majority for the first time in nearly 40 years after its November election, The Denver Post reported.

Kennedy is a former Republican congressman who served Minnesota House districts before he was defeated by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the state's 2006 Senate election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC Poll: Biden approval shows consistency

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News