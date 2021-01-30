University of Minnesota looks to diversify music collection

“What’s particularly exciting about (these) efforts … is representation,” Briggs said. “Without an attention towards what’s missing, who’s being left out of the conversation, what are we not including in our library catalog— sometimes you don’t even know it exists.”

Abbazio said this work is crucial for an institution like the University of Minnesota, whose collections are available to not only the whole student body, but also others in the community who can access the — often expensive — materials through interlibrary loans.

Moving forward, Miller said he would like to see change come from teachers as well. Not only does he want to see more professors utilizing the Music Library’s resources, there needs to be a change in the curricula to reflect a greater appreciation for a range of music and styles, he said.

“There’s something so important about venturing outside of the Western canon because, for me, it helped me discover and explore my own personal and cultural identity,” he said. “I know that sometimes, to no fault of their own, teachers are hesitant to (teach outside of their comfort zones), because they themselves don’t know about it. But that’s an opportunity for growth for them as well as their students.”

