University of Minnesota student eliminated from 'Jeopardy!"

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota student has been eliminated from a ’Jeopardy!” college tournament.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that sophomore Emmey Harris was eliminated from the tournament in a semi-final round that aired Friday in prime time. She came in third, losing by only $400.

The finals will feature students from the University of Texas, Northeastern College and Kennesaw State University. That match-up will air Tuesday evening.

Students from the University of Minnesota also reached the semi-finals in 1994, 1995 and 2010. Minnesota student Nabir Sarma won the title in 2020, the last time the college championship was held.

