University of Minnesota student eliminated from 'Jeopardy!"

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota student has been eliminated from a ’Jeopardy!” college tournament.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that sophomore Emmey Harris was eliminated from the tournament in a semi-final round that aired Friday in prime time. She came in third, losing by only $400.

The finals will feature students from the University of Texas, Northeastern College and Kennesaw State University. That match-up will air Tuesday evening.

Students from the University of Minnesota also reached the semi-finals in 1994, 1995 and 2010. Minnesota student Nabir Sarma won the title in 2020, the last time the college championship was held.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0