 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries

  • Updated
  • 0
Hepatitis Outbreak Strawberries

FILE - Fresh-picked strawberries are shown. U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries.

 Uncredited - staff, AP

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries.

In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada said illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people consumed FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries.

The agencies said the strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25. They were sold at various U.S. retailers, including Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and Trader Joe’s. In Canada, the affected strawberries were sold between March 5-9 at Co-op stores in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The potentially affected strawberries are past their shelf life, but health officials say consumers who purchased them and froze them to eat later should throw them away.

There have been 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations reported in the U.S., the FDA said. Ten cases and four hospitalizations have been reported in Canada.

People are also reading…

Mexico-based FreshKampo, which grew the strawberries, said in a statement Sunday that it is working with regulators to determine how the problem occurred. FreshKampo said the label on the containers of potentially affected strawberries would have said “Product of Mexico” or “Distributed by Meridien Foods.”

In a statement on its website, Texas grocer H-E-B said it has not received or sold organic strawberries from the supplier in question since April 16. H-E-B said anyone who still has the strawberries should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver disease and, in rare cases, liver failure and death. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice.

Consumers who ate the potentially affected berries in the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should immediately consult with a physician, the FDA said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota Public Radio drops investigative program

Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.” The Star Tribune reports executives informed employees of the decision on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear how many members of the 18-member program might be reassigned and how many could be dismissed. The St. Paul-based “APM Reports” ran for nearly seven years. It specialized in long-form investigative journalism. Its podcast, “In the Dark,” won Peabody awards for its coverage of the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime.

Space heater cited in Aitkin County fire that killed three

Sheriff’s officials say a space heater may have been involved in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County. The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday in Wealthwood Township north of Lake Mille Lacs. Authorities say sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, and once the flames were extinguished, they located the three bodies in the charred debris. Officials have identified the victims as 69-year-old Jeff Cleys, 55-year-old Michelle Cleys and 6-year-old Grant Diehl, of Deerwood.

3M fine $2.8 million for hazardous waste violations

3M Co. will pay a penalty of $2.8 million after Minnesota regulators found a series of hazardous waste violations at its Cottage Grove incinerator which has since been shut down. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Thursday its two-year investigation found that since 1996, 3M repeatedly misidentified hazardous waste shipped to the incinerator as nonhazardous. Other violations occurred elsewhere, including failing to verify levels of mercury, lead, nickel, cadmium, arsenic and other hazardous materials in some waste streams from 2014 to 2020. 3M said in a statement that it was pleased to reach agreement with the MPCA and that the company takes its commitment to environmental and regulatory compliance seriously.

Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes

Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes

Planned Parenthood says it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, if North Dakota’s only abortion clinic does not quickly relocate from Fargo should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood says it expected Red River Women’s Clinic, a private clinic not affiliated with it, to make the short move across the river by July 1 if necessary. The Fargo clinic has long operated as the only abortion provider in the state. Owner Tammi Kromenaker says she would cross over to Moorhead if forced to do so, but has been too busy to explore details of such a move. She adds that “there are too many unknowns to confirm a specific date” for relocation.

Minneapolis agrees to pay $1.2M to people injured by police

The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in 2020. Minnesota Public Radio reports that settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance photographer Linda Tirado mean the city has agreed to pay a total of $5.4 million to people injured by police in May 2020. The council on Thursday approved a settlement of $645,000 for Jackson and $600,000 for Tirado. An officer shocked Jackson with a Taser in a parking lot. Tirado lost the sight in her left eye while covering a protest.

Federal jury awards $111 million in MN personal injury case

A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state’s largest personal injury awards, is the result of a 2019 lawsuit brought by 25-year-old Anuj Thapa against St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates in Sartell. Thapa had surgery for a broken leg at CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital in 2017. He was left with a condition that occurs when excess pressure builds in a muscle group. According to trial testimony, Thapa has had at least a dozen surgeries on his leg since then and has disabling, permanent damage.

Judges: Utilities allowed to pass along extra storm costs

Two administrative law judges say Minnesota natural gas utilities should be allowed to pass on an extra $660 million in costs related to storm damage to their customers. The state Department of Commerce and Attorney General’s Office allege the utilities made critical mistakes in their gas procurement procedures during the February 2021 storm and because of the mismanagement, customers should not pay for the extra costs. The judges rejected the state agencies’ contentions. The judges’ decisions are not binding, but they can influence the state Public Utilities Commission which has the final say. The commission is expected to decide the matter this summer.

Chicago-area man gets year in prison for throwing explosive

A suburban Chicago man who admitted throwing an explosive at police during a violent demonstration in June 2020 has been sentenced to one year in federal prison. Twenty-one-year-old Christian Rea of Aurora pleaded guilty last year to obstructing law enforcement when he threw a lit incendiary device at a line of uniformed police officers, injuring several of them. The Chicago Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin also ordered Rea to pay $13,585 in restitution Wednesday to the city of Naperville.Officers injured by the device said they suffered from repeated headaches, ringing in the ears and vision loss, prosecutors said.

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven't yet been formally charged. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle. Police have not yet released details about the boy or the circumstances of his death. Family members said the boy’s father was trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care.

Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source

Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death. That's according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the matter. The executive order includes changes to policies on use of force and restrictions on the flow of surplus military hardware to local police. However, it's a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement.

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News