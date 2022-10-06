 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Steel dedicates $150 million Keetac project in Minnesota

Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years

  • 0

KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years.

U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility.

The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is supportive of the project, but remains at odds with U.S. Steel over a new contract.

The national contract between the union and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1. United Steelworkers have already settled with Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel’s main competitor on the Iron Range.

The new U.S. Steel addition in Keewatin will produce pellets with a higher iron content than the traditional pellet. Full production of the new pellet is expected in 2024, the Star Tribune reported.

People are also reading…

Keetac is being retooled to make “direct-reduced” grade taconite pellets, which are used for producing iron for electric arc furnaces.

Electric arc mills have traditionally used scrap metal but are increasingly utilizing direct-reduced iron or pig iron made from direct-reduced taconite pellets.

Taconite plants on the Iron Range, including U.S. Steel’s Minntac facility in Mountain Iron, mainly produce iron ore pellets that are used in traditional blast furnaces. Electric arc furnaces are the primary source of U.S. steel production, and its share of the market is only predicted to grow.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 guilty of violating Floyd's rights to begin federal term

2 guilty of violating Floyd's rights to begin federal term

Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but it's not yet known where they will go. Kueng and Thao are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month. Messages left with their attorneys as well as with several law enforcement officials have not been returned.

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion across the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to step in and appeal his ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Those restrictions included a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Three die when plane hits home but two in house unhurt

Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a the second floor of a home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday night before coming to rest in the backyard. The three people aboard the plane who died included two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. They were all in their 30s but weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio said he found an airplane wheel sitting at the end of his bed after the plane tore through the house above his bed. Federal officials will investigate the crash.

Minnesota man sentenced to life for 1986 Iron Range killing

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range has been sentenced to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted the 54-year-old Carbo in August. Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead. Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years.

Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead

Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing from Duluth International Airport. Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as passengers 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt, and the 32-year-old pilot, Tyler Fretland, both of Burnsville. Jason Hoffman says he and his wife had been asleep on the second floor of their home when they were jolted by what sounded like an explosion. He says the plane tore through the roof above their bed.

Chicago man gets life in prison for fatal road rage shooting

A Chicago man was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison Tuesday for the highway shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities said was a road rage incident. Jamal Smith was earlier convicted in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his teenage son home from a baseball game in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Smith appeared virtually in a Hennepin County courtroom that was packed with Boughton’s family and supporters, who also filled an overflow observation room. The automatic life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500. The state will start sending out the payments Wednesday. The Legislature approved $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April. Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45 apiece. Officials originally estimated a final pool of 667,000 frontline workers with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.

Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis

Hennepin County prosecutors say charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter. Twenty-one-year-old Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained in a court filing that the state “cannot prove the criminal counts charged beyond a reasonable doubt,” based on further evidence. Assistant County Attorney Maxwell Page says McCaleb-Robinson was initially charged based on eyewitness evidence, which identified him as the shooter. But, Page says further investigation in the form of video surveillance footage showed that Caleb-Robinson was not the shooter. Page says the investigation remains open.

MN Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area. The ruling Wednesday affirms a state Court of Appeals judgment that reversed a Renville County Board decision which said the study wasn’t necessary. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy challenged the county’s decision. It’s unclear whether the high court’s ruling will affect other conflicts around the state involving drainage projects that preserve farmlands but increase the volume of water and pollutants flowing downstream.

Watch Now: Related Video

"Women, life, freedom": Swedish MEP cuts hair to stand with Iranian women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News