USDA again sanctions powerful hog buyer for cheating sellers

That investigation found Lynch Livestock “willfully violated” the law by arbitrarily lowering weights for hogs delivered to its stations, downgrading the classification of hogs, fictitiously claiming dead hogs to lower the price and creating false scale tickets to back up the altered weights, records show.

The USDA documents identified Iowa Select Farms, the state's largest pork producer, as one of the victims. The USDA redacted the name of others and the amount of restitution sellers were to be paid. An Iowa Select Farms spokeswoman declined comment.

The 2017 case didn’t erode Lynch’s standing in the industry, philanthropy or politics. The Iowa Pork Producers Association named him an honorary master producer the next year.

Gary Lynch has given at least $115,000 to Reynolds’ campaigns since 2016 and tens of thousands more to the Republican Party of Iowa, state legislative leaders and members of Congress, disclosure records show. At a 2019 event for Iowa Select Farms owner Jeff Hansen's charity, Lynch paid $4,350 to win an auction for an afternoon with the governor, including lunch at her mansion and a Capitol tour.

After the pandemic began in April 2020, Lynch Livestock was one of the first Iowa companies that received on-site COVID-19 testing by a strike team deployed by the Reynolds' administration. Critics have argued that well-connected companies were given special treatment, while Reynolds has denied that politics were a factor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0