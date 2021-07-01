 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in Oneida County fatal shooting
0 Comments
AP

Victim identified in Oneida County fatal shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials on Thursday identified a woman who was found fatally shot in Oneida County.

Authorities say Hannah R. Miller, 26, from the Rhinelander area, was found Wednesday lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican.

A preliminary investigation has zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates.

Authorities said the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and William put feud aside, unveil Princess Diana statue

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News