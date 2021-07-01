Victim identified in Oneida County fatal shooting

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials on Thursday identified a woman who was found fatally shot in Oneida County.

Authorities say Hannah R. Miller, 26, from the Rhinelander area, was found Wednesday lying along a road near Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican.

A preliminary investigation has zeroed in on a 30-year male suspect who was believed to be driving a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates.

Authorities said the suspect could still be armed and should not be approached.

