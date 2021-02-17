 Skip to main content
Victims of double homicide in Minneapolis identified
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man and woman found dead in a car in south Minneapolis over the weekend were shot in the head, according to authorities.

Police discovered the victims in a Chevy Impala that crashed outside Roosevelt High School Sunday night. Authorities say a third person in the car was evaluated by first responders, but it was not known whether that individual sustained any injuries.

No arrests have been made and no motive for the shooting was disclosed.

The deaths are the city's fifth and sixth homicides this year.

