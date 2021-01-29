Virus forces Bloomington schools back to distance learning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A large Minnesota school district has been forced to return to distance learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 among its transportation workers.

Bloomington Public Schools brought back preschoolers through second graders on Jan. 19, and had planned to bring back third to fifth graders on Monday. But the district informed parents on Thursday evening that the plan will be on pause until Feb. 12.

Bloomington's retreat underscores the unique challenges of protecting bus drivers, many of whom are at higher risk of severe illness because of their age. Drivers are often retirees working for supplemental income.

“We want nothing more than for our students and staff to be in schools learning safely,” Superintendent Les Fujitake said in an email to parents. “We understand this is yet another disruption for our families in an already demanding year.”

The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 28 COVID-19 fatalities Friday and 1,145 more cases, raising the state’s death toll to 6,168. The new cases were the result of nearly 46,000 tests for a positivity rate of 2.6%. The weekly positivity rate remains below the 5% threshold health officials use to determine if the outbreak is under control. The state’s test positivity rate peaked at more than 14% in November.