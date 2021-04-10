Virus ignites debate on future of Twin Cities commuter train

“We need to reinvent and reimagine how we deliver transit,” said Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville.

Koznick has introduced a bill that would shutter the commuter rail line and use its funding to assist Minneapolis and St. Paul businesses that were damaged during last year’s unrest after the killing of George Floyd. Northstar’s budget this year is $11.4 million.

Koznick said he realizes that the pandemic has taken a big toll on Northstar’s ridership. But even before COVID-19, the rail line wasn’t attracting the volume of commuters that was projected when it was built 12 years ago, he said.

“My bill furthers that discussion to say, ‘Hey, do we want to continue to put money into a system that isn’t delivering people to downtown Minneapolis, not delivering people where they need to go?’ ” Koznick said.

“It’s kind of a fancy way to get to the Twins game. I get that. But beyond that, I think it’s a serious question that needs to have serious consideration.”

Koznick said he’s not against public transit, but he thinks commuter buses would be a less expensive and more flexible option for the region. He believes some of the recent changes in work and commuting patterns prompted by COVID-19 might outlive the pandemic. Some experts agree.