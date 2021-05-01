Wait is over: Man has double lung transplant after COVID-19

“It has been a struggle. You also have this feeding tube that goes down your throat and into your stomach,” he said. "So they feed you with that, and when you eat, that food is getting caught and it feels like you are choking.”

Angie Foote said her husband’s first taste of solid food following the procedure was as if everything tasted better than before.

His biggest craving?

“Citrus,” Angie Foote chuckled. “Pineapple and oranges. Out of all the things, but that is what he wanted and was excited about.”

Right now, he is teaching himself to do everything over again. The hardest concept to learn: walking. “Your body has the strength to do it, so your body wants to go, but your lungs aren’t strong,” he said. “I can walk a few feet and will be gasping for air like I ran a marathon or something.”

The next three months, the couple will stay in the Minneapolis area to be monitored daily, go to the clinic, attend physical therapy and make sure he is progressing.

The couple and family have showed nothing but love and gratitude for the support they have received from friends, family, neighbors and complete strangers, they said.

“People we didn’t even know would lend financial or emotional support,” Angie Foote said. “Saying we heard your story and want you to know that we are rooting for you – that has really touched us.”

