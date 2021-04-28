Walmart employee aids in arrest of mosque vandalism suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota arrested a 22-year-old man in the vandalism of a mosque after a tip from a Walmart employee who examined spray paint purchase records and store surveillance video in search of a possible suspect.

The local man was taken into custody Tuesday night in south Moorhead after police received the information from the store's loss prevention officer, Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said.

Swenson said the officer noticed that red spray paint was used in the incident and began to examine store purchase records. The employee found a man on surveillance video buying red spray paint from a Walmart in Fargo, North Dakota. He was wearing the same jacket as seen on surveillance video at the mosque, KVRR-TV reported.

Walmart spokesperson Beth Bruce said the company is aware of the employee’s actions. “Anytime we are able to help law enforcement, we are glad to do that,” she said.

The man has been booked into the Clay County Jail on possible charges of felony harassment and felony criminal damage to property, both with hate crime enhancers.