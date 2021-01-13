Walz activates National Guard for Minnesota Capitol security

Walz issued the order on the day the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump for his role in fomenting the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Minnesota's congressional delegation was split on party lines as Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, of St. Paul, presided. Before the vote, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, Jennifer Carnahan, reiterated her condemnation of the “terrible actions” at the U.S. Capitol and called for "peace across Minnesota and across our country.”

The governor's statement and his executive order did not say how many troops would be called up or from which units. The order left the details to the state's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. Spokespeople for the governor and the Guard did not immediately respond to messages seeking further information.

The Guard will supplement the State Patrol, which has already stepped up security at the Capitol complex, which has been fenced off since the unrest last summer over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.