Walz announces major rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

“We will announce next steps, including our full ballpark protocols and ticket plans, in the very near future,” the team said in a statement.

Beginning April 15, the state will lift its work-from-home requirement, though it will still be recommended.

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans and more than 70% of people ages 65 and older have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine, and state officials say 40,000 shots are being administered every day statewide. Walz said Friday that all Minnesotans will be in line for the vaccine before President Biden's target date of May 1.

While optimistic about the pace of vaccinations, Walz and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm urged caution in the coming weeks over more infectious virus variants.

“As we do have variants in Minnesota, we're going to see how that translates to perhaps increased cases in the hospital and so forth,” Malcolm said. “It's really up to us, all of us, to keep doing these prevention measures so we don't see a lot more cases going into the hospital so we can continue to move forward and turn the dial safely as we all work hard to get Minnesotans vaccinated just as quickly as possible.”