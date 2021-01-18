Walz announces vaccine pilot program amid supply concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz announced a pilot program on Monday to vaccinate teachers, child care workers and individuals over 65 as the state aims to expand its coronavirus vaccine rollout amid concerns of a limited supply of doses from the federal government.

State officials will open nine community sites this week to vaccinate adults over 65, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators, school staff and child care workers. The program expands distribution efforts beyond the first high-priority group that includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, who began receiving doses last month.

“It’s a step in the right direction on this long road to recovery,” Walz said in a release. "The federal government has been giving mixed messages on vaccine availability and guidance, and we need them to step up and get more vaccine to the state. When they do, we will be ready. The end of this pandemic is closer today than it was yesterday.”

The nine sites, which will begin administering doses Thursday, are appointment-only due to the small number of doses that are available.