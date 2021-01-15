Walz blasts feds for uncertainty over vaccine expansion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz sharply criticized the federal government on Friday for the sudden uncertainty over whether states would receive increased shipments of coronavirus vaccines from the national stockpile, accusing the Trump administration of “lying” earlier this week about speeding up the supply.

At a briefing for reporters that focused mostly on security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural, Walz noted that he and six other governors had just recently sought permission to tap their states' second doses to speed up the pace of vaccinations, and that federal officials agreed this week there was no need to hold them back in reserve.

“They said OK. They were lying," the Democratic governor said. "They don’t have any doses held back. There is no strategic supply for the second doses.”

He added: “We will continue to do what we’ve had to do — clean up the mess that the federal government leaves us with.”