Walz calls for codifying some pandemic emergency orders

Republican lawmakers, in particular, have chafed over the governor's heavy reliance on executive orders to manage the pandemic, complaining that they've been shut out of the process. But the House Democratic majority has blocked all GOP attempts to rescind the peacetime emergency, from which he derives his special powers. Writing some of those executive orders into law would allow lawmakers to modify them to address their constituents' concerns.

In another sign of the partisan split on the coronavirus response, the GOP-controlled Minnesota Senate voted along party lines Thursday against mandating that senators wear masks on the floor. The state House has a mask mandate, though some conservative lawmakers have resisted compliance.

“For the members who have underlying health conditions that are scared to come here right now and their doctors are advising against it, I would not tell them ‘You should come in here,’” Democratic Sen John Marty, of Roseville, said on the floor.

But Republican Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, said the Senate should adopt a mask mandate only if all members are required to show up in-person rather than participate remotely, as many currently do.