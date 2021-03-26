Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

Walz said the state is still asking providers to prioritize high-risk populations, including people 50 and older and people with underlying health conditions.

Abraham Jacob, M Health Fairview’s chief quality officer, said the expanded eligibility allows providers to immediately administer additional doses without explicit guidance from the state, citing an instance where a 65-year-old man was eligible but his 61-year-old wife was not.

“This is going to be tricky but the expansion gives us a lot more flexibility to focus on our highest-risk populations and yet start to fill in some of the gaps, if we have vaccine on the shelf, to be able to offer that to people who now qualify,” Jacob said.

As of Wednesday, more than 1.5 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 900,000 have been fully vaccinated. Minnesota has vaccinated 80% of its people 65 and older, and at least two in every three educators, school staff and child care workers.

The commissioner said the state has been working with retail pharmacies in rural areas to redistribute excess doses to areas that need more.