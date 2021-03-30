Walz gets J&J dose as Minnesota opens up vaccine queue

“Minnesotans themselves can go on the internet and research through credible sources the fact that these vaccines are safe, and there should be no hesitation to get them,” he said.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that the state has been receiving an average weekly allotment of 135,000 first doses for a few weeks before seeing a bump to 167,000 doses that arrived this week. The state is projected to receive another increase in next week's shipment to nearly 212,000 first doses, according to a health department spokesman.

The Minnesota Department of Health of Tuesday one more person has died due to COVID-19 and 1,278 new cases on Tuesday as the test positivity rate climbed above the caution threshold at 5.2%, indicating that the virus is spreading within communities. State health officials have warned that increases in hospitalizations and infections are also likely caused by more infectious variants of the virus.