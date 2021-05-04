Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he’ll announce a dialing back of Minnesota's coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, and that he's in discussions with legislative leaders about how long he’ll retain the emergency powers that he’s used to manage the state's response to the pandemic.

The governor described it as an “announcement around where we're at with COVID.” He gave no details about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible.

“I think Minnesotans should start assuming that they're going to have a very normal-looking summer,” he said during a visit to an elementary school in Hopkins.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at a briefing for reporters that 59% of Minnesota's population 16 years and older has now had at least one dose of vaccine, and that the state's case trends have been “slowly but steadily coming down.” She said Walz was “noting rightly the very significant progress that we've made on vaccinations, especially for high-risk people.”