Walz plans to dial back virus restrictions for gatherings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he's planning significant rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, following an update by state health officials showing that 70% of the state's senior citizens have now been vaccinated.

“They will be probably our biggest turn because we’re at a point where we have not been since this thing started, and it will start to give guidance on larger gatherings starting as early as April,” Walz said Thursday during a visit to a Twin Cities high school.

The next three or four weeks will “determine how this pandemic ends,” said Walz, who has scheduled a Friday morning briefing to talk about the changes, the Star Tribune reported.

Walz's announcement also came on a day when the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the state’s first known case of a coronavirus variant that was originally identified in South Africa.

The new variant was detected after a Jan. 29 test of a Twin Cities-area resident in their 40s. The person was not hospitalized, health officials said.