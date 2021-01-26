Walz proposes tax hikes on the rich to balance state budget

The governor's general fund budget totals about $52 billion, compared with the $48 billion budget the Legislature approved in 2019. It includes about $3 billion in reserves. To help put it in balance, he would carry over $217 million from the current budget, spend down the current budget reserve by $1 billion, and tap $130 million of the surplus in a separate reserve that ensures repayment of the debt on the Minnesota Vikings' stadium. He proposed just a modest $150 million in spending cuts, scattered across various programs.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, urged tapping deeper into the state’s reserves and speeding up the vaccine rollout to allow businesses and schools to reopen, not more taxes and spending.

Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Julie Rosen, of Fairmont, said her bill to cut 5% from most state agencies would save $222 million. Republicans have also proposed excluding civil unrest from events eligible for disaster funding. That runs counter to the governor's plan to borrow $150 million to help small businesses rebuild in neighborhoods of Minneapolis and St. Paul that saw rioting and looting amid the unrest over the death of George Floyd last summer.