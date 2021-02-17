Walz puts Minnesota middle, high schools on path to reopen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Citing progress on the coronavirus vaccination front and declining cases, Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced plans to let middle and high school students return the classroom for in-person learning as early as Monday.

Lower grades at many Minnesota elementary schools are already open with safety precautions in place. Now, all middle and high school students can return to their schools for hybrid or in-person learning starting Monday, if schools are ready and follow required safety protocols such as masking and social distancing.

Walz said in a televised speech that he expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8 — less than three weeks away.

“Students, we’re ready to go.” the former high school football coach said. “We’re going to get back in school, folks. We’re going to do it safely. We’re going to beat this thing."

Owatonna High School soccer player Lane Versteeg said he had all but given up on a normal senior year after being forced to study from home since last March. He said he’s now eager to experience what's left — and most importantly to do it together with his classmates.