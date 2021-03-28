Walz says 'normalcy is on the horizon' in state address

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered his third State of the State address Sunday from his former high school classroom and said brighter days have arrived and “normalcy is on the horizon” as a substantial portion of the population is being vaccinated against the coronavirus and businesses start to fully reopen.

The first-term Democrat gave the speech from his old social studies classroom at Mankato West High School, where students have returned in-person after public health restrictions due to the pandemic prevented them from doing so.

“Normalcy is on the horizon, and Minnesotans are eager to embrace the simple pleasures of life,” Walz said in a roughly 20-minute speech recorded Sunday afternoon. “Whether it’s that morning rush out the door to school, a warm cup of coffee with a friend, or for me, the busy chatter of a high school hallway between classes, we vow to never to take them for granted again.”

About 1.6 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or over 25% of the total population. Over 80% of those 65 years of age or older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from the state Department of Health.