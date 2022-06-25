 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure.

Walz said his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states. The Supreme Court's opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade immediately banned abortions in South Dakota and enacted a trigger law to end abortions in North Dakota after 30 days.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota. Walz has vowed to reject requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.

“My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom,” Walz said.

The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, which is North Dakota's sole abortion provider, plans to move across the river to Minnesota, clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker said Saturday. She said she has secured a location in Moorhead but gave no further details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two workers die after trench collapses on them in St. Paul

Two construction workers died after a trench collapsed on top of them in St. Paul Friday afternoon and one of their bodies was found roughly 12 hours later under 9 feet of dirt. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that a trench box that's designed to prevent cave-ins was sitting next to where three men were working on an underground pipe before the collapse but it wasn't being used. Mokosso said a third worker at the construction site tried to help the buried workers but quickly realized there was little he could do to help. The victims were not immediately identified by authorities.

Bodies of 2 workers recovered after trench collapse

Authorities in St. Paul, Minnesota, have confirmed that two construction workers died when a trench collapsed as they were working. The St. Paul Fire Department said on Twitter Saturday that the bodies had been recovered, a day after the collapse. Names of the victims have not been released. The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says another worker in the area called 911 and attempted a brief rescue, but authorities believe the workers died within minutes of the collapse.

Black man wrestled to ground, jailed after traffic stop

A Black man from Mississippi is appealing his conviction on charges stemming from a traffic stop in North Carolina in 2020 during which a white National Park Service officer took him to the ground for not putting his hands behind his back while being frisked. Marvin Minor, who faced multiple charges, was sentenced to four months in prison by a magistrate after he was convicted on March 29 in U.S. District Court. The appeal was filed on June 6, shortly before Minor’s sentence was to end. The appeal makes multiple references to the fact that the traffic stop involving Minor occurred two months after George Floyd was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Ex-staffer sues Minnesota police board for discrimination

A former staffer for the Minnesota board that licenses police officers is suing the agency, alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination. Starr Suggs spent 28 years with the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board. She told KSTP-TV the last straw came in February as a crowd gathered outside to protest the police killing of Amir Locke. The protest remained peaceful. But Suggs, the only Black employee, said she was disturbed by the reaction of her white colleagues. Her experience that day is now one of several incidents detailed in a lawsuit she filed against the POST Board last month.

One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in central Minnesota. Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received late Monday night was one from  Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria about 11:400 p.m. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen. Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters help extract the victims. The man, 72-year-old Mark Edward Bunney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman, 66-year-old Debra Lynn Bunney, was taken to Alomere Health hospital in Alexandria. Officials say the couple lived in Miami, Arizona.

Feds want 25 years for Chauvin for violating Floyd's rights

Feds want 25 years for Chauvin for violating Floyd's rights

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin a 25-year sentence for violating the rights of George Floyd, as well as the rights of a 14-year-old Black boy who was restrained in an unrelated case. Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd's rights when he knelt on the Black man's neck during a May 2020 arrest. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has already accepted a plea agreement, which calls for a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years. Prosecutors say Chauvin should face the high end because of the serious nature of the crime and other reasons. Chauvin was convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence.

Two former Mizzou frat members charged in hazing incident

Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October. The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person. Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police

Court rules Minneapolis mayor failed to hire more police

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled the mayor of Minneapolis hasn’t met a legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn’t done so. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said in Monday's ruling that Mayor Jacob Frey has a “clear legal duty” under the city’s charter to staff the department with at least 731 sworn officers, a number based on the population of Minneapolis. Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder says the city has about 300 fewer officers than it did before George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020. Ginder calls it “an unprecedented loss of personnel that is not easily corrected,” but noted that the city has provided funding for additional recruit classes and hiring bonuses.

No COVID-19 'hero pay' upsets Minnesota child care providers

Child care providers across Minnesota are upset they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 “hero pay” program. Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables front-line workers to apply for state-funded bonuses. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes will likely miss out on the $750 bonuses if they're sole proprietors rather than limited liability companies. Julie Fees runs an at-home day care in St. Paul. She says being ineligible is “really disappointing and infuriating."

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed. It says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression. Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: More than 500 rally in La Crosse in response to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News