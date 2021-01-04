Walz to relax restrictions Wednesday on indoor dining

Health officials on Monday reported 13 more Minnesotans have died due to the coronavirus, and 3,148 new infections, bringing the state's totals to 5,443 deaths and 423,688 cases since the start of the pandemic. Malcolm said 650 of the new cases are from a backlog in tests, and testing rates over the holidays make it difficult to draw conclusions from the data.

Hospitalizations continue to decline. Just over 800 patients were hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 156 in intensive care, compared with nearly 1,800 at the start of December.

Malcolm said that while case growth and hospitalizations have been trending downward since the end of November, health officials expect gatherings over the holidays to result in an upswing in the coming weeks. Malcolm urged Minnesotans to continue to follow public health guidelines even as numbers improve.

“Unfortunately, a year now into this global pandemic, we know that improvement is tenuous — we've seen it from our own experience and that from other states and even nations,” Malcolm said. "If we let our guard down, COVID-19 finds a way to surge back in terrifying ways.”

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

