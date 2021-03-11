Walz urges lawmakers to pass summer education package

The Minnesota Legislature, which is the only one in the nation that has two chamber controlled by different parties, is required by law to come to terms on a budget before the end of the legislative session in May.

Senate Republicans maintain that they won't agree to raising taxes, citing the passage of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package that would send nearly $5 billion to Minnesota, and a new budget forecast announced by state economists last month that shifted from a near $1.3 billion deficit to an almost $1.6 billion surplus.

“We started this session committed to balancing the budget without raising taxes. With every week that passes, it’s easier to stick to that commitment,” Gazelka said in a statement Wednesday. “There is absolutely no reason to raise taxes on Minnesotans and the Governor should drop all his proposed increases.”

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would provide tax relief to individuals who received unemployment insurance and to struggling businesses that received emergency loans via the federal Paycheck Protection Program last year to keep employees on their payroll. The bill passed on a 55-12 vote, though its future is unclear in the Democratic House.