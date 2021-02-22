Walz's $518M bonding bill includes money to rebuild cities

Walz criticized Republican lawmakers who have been reluctant to approve more money for Minneapolis amid the ongoing dispute over the future of policing in the city. He said “a whole bunch of small business owners” were caught up in the looting and arson and deserve help.

“Minnesotans are all in this together,” he said, whether it's relief after a tornado in Faribault, flooding in the Red River Valley or unrest in Minneapolis.

“If we start going down that road and start Balkanizing how we do everything, then why would Minneapolis support money for a road up in Roseau, or whatever it might be?" he said. “And that's a dangerous place for a state and a nation to be in.”

Walz said he didn't know full details of his Capitol security proposal, which came from an advisory committee led by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, but indicated it includes metal detectors. He said the plan was in the works well before Floyd's death or the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when there was also a peaceful pro-Trump rally at the statehouse.

The governor said the purpose is “not to make a fortress out of the Capitol, but to make it safe for visitors and those that are working there."