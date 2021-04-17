Waseca company's intricate phone cases a worldwide hit

“He had invited me over to his workshop and showed me the materials and the wood etcher he was using,” Knudson said. “At the time I had never seen anything like it. It’s one of the most unique ways of presenting art and something that’s usable and is going to protect your phone.

“I ultimately thought that it was one of the coolest ways that my art had been represented on any product.”

Henderson-based artist Tom Kolter also contributed an octopus design around that time and both artists’ works are available on the company website, Twigcase.com.

“I had been doing T-shirts and other designs for a while; it was just a matter of talking to him (Lucca) about what kind of feel that he wanted for those cases. He wanted something that was dynamic and brought the viewer into it.”

The images engraved on the walnut pressed into the Richlite continued to expand after that and Lucca developed more varieties of cases and sizes, from the iPhone SE, to multiple sizes of the iPhone 12. What’s striking is just how detailed and intricate the artwork is.