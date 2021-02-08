Washington hospitals find counterfeits in 3M mask supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Dozens of Washington state hospitals learned N95 respirator masks believed to be purchased from 3M Company are counterfeits that were not manufactured by the company.

The Washington State Hospital Association on Friday alerted the state’s hospitals about a notification from 3M that some masks were knockoffs, The Seattle Times reported.

The association asked the state’s 115 hospitals to sort through mask supplies and pull potentially affected equipment from their supplies.

Several hospitals sent masks to Minnesota-based 3M for testing and the company confirmed Saturday that some were counterfeit, the hospital association said.

Association officials said they were unsure how 3M discovered the fraud.

It was unclear where the masks originated or how many are fakes because hospitals around the state are still submitting samples for testing.

Hospital association President and CEO Cassie Sauer estimated Washington’s hospitals spent $5 million to $8 million on counterfeit masks.