'We did it!': Minnesota exults at Census win at NY's expense

Just over 75% of Minnesotans responded to the census questionnaire, tops in the nation but also in step with generally strong participation rates in the Midwest. Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan all made the top 10 in self-response rates — boasting rates of more than 71% — but slow population growth in the latter two states still cost them a congressional seat.

Minnesota has a history of seat stealing. It took the 435th seat from North Carolina during the last census in 2010.

Minnesota's embrace of the census is in line with strong civic engagement in elections, where the state every two years ranks at or near the top in turnout, including 80% in last fall's general election.

“We vote more, we volunteer more, we donate more,” said Morgan Baum, a small-business owner in Hutchinson who was among those responding to the questionnaire without prodding.

“I think we’re just a really participatory community. All Minnesotans are and that comes across again in the census."