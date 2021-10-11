 Skip to main content
Weather service: 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and North Dakota during storms on Saturday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

KFGO reported that the weather service confirmed a tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph touched down in Park Rapids, about 10:30 p.m. It tore roof panels from a church and a car dealership. The tornado was on the ground for a little more than a quarter of a mile.

A tornado with estimated peak winds of 70 mph touched down briefly in a field southeaster of Lidgerwood in North Dakota. It was on the ground for about a tenth of a mile.

No one was hurt in either tornado.

———

This story has been updated to correct that Park Rapids is in Minnesota.

