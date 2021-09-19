Weekend shootings leave 11 people injured in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say there were seven shootings over a 26-hour span across Minneapolis between Saturday and Sunday morning that left 11 people injured.

Police said two of the victims are in critical condition.

The first shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, KSTP-TV reported. Police responded to a hospital where a man had been dropped off with gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint and was shot while fighting back, although he said he didn't know where the incident happened. He is expected to survive, police said.

Starting Saturday evening, there was a string of shootings over the course of nine hours that resulted in injuries to nine people.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTP-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0