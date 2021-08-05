Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank push back office returns due to virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp. two of the largest employers in downtown Minneapolis, are pushing back their return-to-office plans this fall as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, while two more private colleges have announced they will require students and employees to be vaccinated before classes resume in the fall.

Wells Fargo sent a memo to employees Thursday, saying the company is aiming for a phased return starting Oct. 4, a month later than planned, according to the Star Tribune. Wells Fargo is the third-largest employer downtown.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments if required to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers,” Scott Powell, the company’s chief operating office, said in the email.

U.S. Bancorp, another large downtown employer, has pushed back its Sept. 7 planned return to a date that’s yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools are taking steps to bring back mask mandates for staff, students and visitors, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Face coverings will be required in all Minneapolis school district buildings beginning Monday. In St. Paul, a mask mandate plan will be presented to school board members on Tuesday.