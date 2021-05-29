White Bear woman accused of stalking, harassing neighbors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A White Bear Lake woman has been charged with two counts of stalking after she allegedly harassed real estate agents and prospective buyers who came to look at a property next door that recently was put up for sale.

The Star Tribune reports Lori E. Christensen, 57, took photos of and videotaped clients, put up “No Trespassing” signs facing the home for sale and loudly made disparaging comments about the house and the people who had lived there.

Court documents say Christensen told investigators that she has a First Amendment right to freedom of speech, videotapes conversations to protect herself and always remains on her own property.

Christensen, who has previous convictions for domestic assault and violating a harassment restraining order, made her first court appearance remotely Friday. She posted $20,000 bond and is due back in court June 24.

The saga is the latest in a series of dramas involving Christensen and her neighbors.

She has called the police and city inspectors on her neighbors dozens of times in the past decade, court records show.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0