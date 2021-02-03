 Skip to main content
White dove that connected Prince to his fans dies at age 28
AP

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend's mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.

The dove, a female named Divinity, lived to be 28 years old, surpassing the average lifespan of most doves. Paisley Park officials said her health had been declining and she died Tuesday.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. Divinity remained at Paisley Park and could be seen during tours of his former estate.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a statement. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

