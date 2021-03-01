Wilderness ski trek meant to call attention to Native issues

That, he says, is the real purpose of his trip: elevating the conversation about land, treaties, poverty and justice.

“I just want people to listen to Native people and learn more because I’m still learning. I don’t have all the answers. I’m just a guy skiing, but I know that we have to listen, we have to learn,” he said.

He grew up oblivious to the fact that the land he grew up on was essentially taken from Ojibwe people in the mid 1800s. He now lives near Walker, in north-central Minnesota, but said his ancestors settled in the Red River Valley, and generations of his family have prospered on the rich farmland.

“Why did I not learn about the Treaty of Old Crossing growing up? Why did it take me until I was 32 years old to really understand what that meant for Native people?” he said.

The Treaty of Old Crossing transferred about 11 million acres of land in Minnesota and North Dakota from Ojibwe bands to the federal government — for about two cents an acre.

“We stole the land,” he said. “We continue to benefit from the genocide and colonization of Indigenous peoples. And they continue to suffer the consequences. I’m no savior, and I don’t have all the answers. I’m still learning, and I just want other non-Natives to learn, too.”