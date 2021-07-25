 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire warning issued for 9 counties in Minnesota
0 Comments
AP

Wildfire warning issued for 9 counties in Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wildfire warning has been issued for areas of north-central and northeast Minnesota, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The alert is due to extreme fire risk conditions in the counties of Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis.

The so-called red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity. Officials say any spark could become a wildfire under such circumstances.

The warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Medalists allowed maskless photo-op on podium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News